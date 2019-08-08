Police seek family after toddler’s mysterious death in PE
A toddler died shortly after he was brought to Livingstone Hospital by an unknown male on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Gelvandale detectives in Port Elizabeth are urgently trying to locate the parents of a two-year-old boy who died in hospital.
The toddler died shortly after he was brought to Livingstone Hospital by an unknown male on Tuesday.
Upon arrival, he informed them that the boy had fallen off a bed.
The police’s Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said: “While the doctors were treating him, he passed away. When they informed the man about the child, he ran away. No information about the man or child is known.”
Police have opened an inquest docket, pending the results of the post-mortem report.
They're also appealing to anyone who may know the parents or the child to urgently contact Gelvandale SAPS.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan: ConCourt ruling on Brian Molefe pension ‘very important victory’
-
Ramaphosa was within his rights to be involved in campaign fundraising – analyst
-
CT sees protest action, blocked roads as total shutdown gains momentum
-
SA’s immigration laws must be fully implemented, says Parly Home Affairs chair
-
Hawks investigating Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
-
Attempted hit sees security tightened for Zandile Gumede investigators
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.