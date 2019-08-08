Police seek family after toddler’s mysterious death in PE

A toddler died shortly after he was brought to Livingstone Hospital by an unknown male on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Gelvandale detectives in Port Elizabeth are urgently trying to locate the parents of a two-year-old boy who died in hospital.

Upon arrival, he informed them that the boy had fallen off a bed.

The police’s Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said: “While the doctors were treating him, he passed away. When they informed the man about the child, he ran away. No information about the man or child is known.”

Police have opened an inquest docket, pending the results of the post-mortem report.

They're also appealing to anyone who may know the parents or the child to urgently contact Gelvandale SAPS.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)