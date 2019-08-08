Police question over 500 undocumented foreign nationals in JHB raids
Officers returned to the city centre on Wednesday to raid businesses selling counterfeit goods.
JOHANNESBURG - Police say over 500 undocumented foreign nationals have been taken in for questioning to establish whether they are in the country legally.
Officers returned to the city centre on Wednesday to raid businesses selling counterfeit goods.
Several firearms and stolen goods have already been recovered.
The police's Mathapelo Peters said: “We have taken about 500 plus undocumented nationals who are being processed to check their status in the country. We’re also checking for criminal records. Those found to have criminal records will be taken into custody.”
Police Minister Bheki Cele and Gauteng Premier David Makhura were also in the CBD during raids.
#JoburgRaids Minister Bheki Cele, Mayor Herman Mashaba and Premier David Makhura joined the raid. Pic: @GautengProvince pic.twitter.com/zNbwUxNHxs— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 7, 2019
#JoburgRaids More firearms recovered in a building on corner Rahima Moosa & Delvers Street in the CBD during operation.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 7, 2019
Pics: @AsktheChiefJMPD pic.twitter.com/LAHVRYf6ou
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan: ConCourt ruling on Brian Molefe pension ‘very important victory’
-
Ramaphosa was within his rights to be involved in campaign fundraising – analyst
-
CT sees protest action, blocked roads as total shutdown gains momentum
-
SA’s immigration laws must be fully implemented, says Parly Home Affairs chair
-
Hawks investigating Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
-
Attempted hit sees security tightened for Zandile Gumede investigators
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.