Police question over 500 undocumented foreign nationals in JHB raids

Officers returned to the city centre on Wednesday to raid businesses selling counterfeit goods.

JOHANNESBURG - Police say over 500 undocumented foreign nationals have been taken in for questioning to establish whether they are in the country legally.

Officers returned to the city centre on Wednesday to raid businesses selling counterfeit goods.

Several firearms and stolen goods have already been recovered.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said: “We have taken about 500 plus undocumented nationals who are being processed to check their status in the country. We’re also checking for criminal records. Those found to have criminal records will be taken into custody.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Gauteng Premier David Makhura were also in the CBD during raids.

#JoburgRaids Minister Bheki Cele, Mayor Herman Mashaba and Premier David Makhura joined the raid. Pic: @GautengProvince pic.twitter.com/zNbwUxNHxs — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 7, 2019