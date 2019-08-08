Outa gives City of Tshwane ultimatum over Hammanskraal water crisis
The lobby group gave the city 48 hours to act after it found the drinking water was contaminated with Escherichia coli, also known as E. coli.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane may face legal action over the water crisis in Hammanskraal.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) gave the city 48 hours to act after it found the drinking water was contaminated with Escherichia coli, also known as E. coli.
Outa said this was discovered last month but nothing was done.
“Our follow up sample found traces of E. coli and nitrates in the drinking water on the date the sample was taken which indicates faecal contaminants in the drinking water supply. Drinking the water can result in stomach cramps, diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting which is an acute health risk,” said Julius Kleynhans, operations executive at Outa.
