Ocean View residents: Protesters must find other ways to air grievances
Demonstrators this morning burnt tyres and rubble on Kommetjie Road leading to a section of the road being closed to traffic.
CAPE TOWN - Some residents in Ocean View say total shutdown protesters should find better ways of voicing their housing grievances.
Demonstrators gathered at the entrance to the community, despite the eleven o’clock protest cut-off.
Public order police were ready to move in as splinter groups threatened to cause further disruptions. An idling police nyala was brought in as reinforcement.
The demonstrations that started in the early hours of his morning disrupted traffic along Kommetjie Road.
As the day progressed, demonstrators kept piling on the rubble to stoke the piles of burning debris.
The situation in Ocean View eventually calmed down following a tense standoff that saw police firing tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters.
The protesters dispersed after they took over the streets this morning to demand better housing opportunities in the community.
After the Gatvol Capetonian demonstrators dispersed, a group of mostly young children began pelting stones at police.
Protesters used a white plastic table and part of a road sign as a shield during their standoff with police.
Officers retaliated, driving back the crowd with tear gas and rubber bullets.
Resident Carmen Davis, who took part in the housing protest, said they had to raise their housing grievances, hoping some solution will be found.
"What's happening here today with the protests, is people that have been longing for their cries to be heard all along, but it just fell on deaf ears"
Police and traffic officers kept a watchful eye on the scene.
