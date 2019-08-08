Nomgcobo Jiba in new bid to get her job back

The president axed Nomgcobo Jiba from her position as deputy prosecutions boss in April based on the findings and recommendations of the inquiry led by retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro.

PRETORIA - Fired deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba has launched a fresh bid to get her job back and is taking on President Cyril Ramaphosa, Parliament and new National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi.

The president axed Jiba in April based on the findings and recommendations of the inquiry led by retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro.

Mokgoro found Jiba neither fit nor proper to hold her position at the NPA because she lacked the requisite honesty and integrity.

Jiba wants the courts to declare that Ramaphosa acted unlawfully when he appointed the Mokgoro inquiry.

She is also challenging certain provisions of the NPA act which empowered the president to act against her.

But until that application can be heard, the advocate wants Ramaphosa and Batohi to re-instate her as a deputy NDPP with the full benefits that come with the position.

Jiba’s attorney said his client also wanted Parliament to suspend the process of confirming the president’s decision to fire Jiba, warning that if Parliament did not accept the undertaking, they would apply for an urgent interdict.

The matter has been filed in the Western Cape High Court.