NHI Bill for universal healthcare coverage to be introduced to Parliament
Cabinet approved the NHI bill last month, which paved the way for lawmakers to begin the process of legislating the universal healthcare coverage.
JOHANNESBURG - The long-awaited National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill is expected to be introduced to Parliament on Thursday.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was due to hold a briefing in Pretoria, where he would spell out what it entailed.
Mkhize was expected to be joined by various members of the health fraternity as well as Cosatu and the SACP.
“Various stakeholders, including Cosatu, the SACP, the Health Federation of South Africa, Board of Healthcare Funders of Southern Africa and the South African Medical Association, will also be present at the meeting,” said the minister’s spokesperson Dr Lwazi Manzi.
The bill will be debated by the National Assembly as well as the National Council of Provinces, which opens the process of public consultations.
