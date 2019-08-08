Ndabeni-Abrahams: SA has a long way to go towards gender equality

The minister sat down with Eyewitness News for a wide-ranging interview.

JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said the country still had a long way to go to break down stereotypes around women, especially in the workplace.

The minister sat down with Eyewitness News for a wide-ranging interview that also covers her career.

She may be one of the youngest ministers in Cabinet, but Ndabeni-Abrahams is no pushover.

She lamented how women continued to be treated differently in the workplace.

“If you get this position, the first thing you’re always told relates to capacity. Don’t talk to me about capacity. Nobody raises capacity issues when it’s a man, but with women there are all these fears.”

It appears Ndabeni Abrahams's portfolio has become even more demanding, with the survival of the SABC being one of her key priorities.

But she refuses to be side-tracked and is determined to succeed.

WATCH: #WomensMonth Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams: Woman of God, ‘The Dragon lady’ & a star destined to lead