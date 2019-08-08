Ndabeni-Abrahams: SA has a long way to go towards gender equality
The minister sat down with Eyewitness News for a wide-ranging interview.
JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said the country still had a long way to go to break down stereotypes around women, especially in the workplace.
The minister sat down with Eyewitness News for a wide-ranging interview that also covers her career.
She may be one of the youngest ministers in Cabinet, but Ndabeni-Abrahams is no pushover.
She lamented how women continued to be treated differently in the workplace.
“If you get this position, the first thing you’re always told relates to capacity. Don’t talk to me about capacity. Nobody raises capacity issues when it’s a man, but with women there are all these fears.”
It appears Ndabeni Abrahams's portfolio has become even more demanding, with the survival of the SABC being one of her key priorities.
But she refuses to be side-tracked and is determined to succeed.
WATCH: #WomensMonth Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams: Woman of God, ‘The Dragon lady’ & a star destined to lead
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan: ConCourt ruling on Brian Molefe pension ‘very important victory’
-
Ramaphosa was within his rights to be involved in campaign fundraising – analyst
-
CT sees protest action, blocked roads as total shutdown gains momentum
-
SA’s immigration laws must be fully implemented, says Parly Home Affairs chair
-
Hawks investigating Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
-
Attempted hit sees security tightened for Zandile Gumede investigators
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.