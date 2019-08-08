Mthembu: We’re not mulling public servant salary cuts
Jackson Mthembu said the Minister of Finance would at the relevant time address issues pertaining to the salaries of public servants, ministers and other public office bearers.
JOHANNESBURG - Government said it had not considered Treasury’s suggestion that the salaries of public servants should be slashed by up to 10%.
But Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said South Africans had to come to terms with the economic crisis.
Government has also explained that it’s still finalising a response to the country’s financial crisis.
Treasury recently suggested that salaries of public servants be cut by 10% to save the fiscus much-needed money.
Government is under pressure to clamp down on spending - with its sights set on reducing the government wage bill.
Meanwhile, at its meeting which ended yesterday, Cabinet also discussed the recent R5 billion historic silicosis settlement, saying it sent a strong message to mining companies to prioritise safety and the prevention of disease.
Six gold mining companies - including Anglo American and Sibanye-Stillwater - have to foot the bill for the claimants who contracted disease while in their employ.
