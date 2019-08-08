Mthembu: We condemn Jhb CBD attacks on police

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said government was calling on law enforcement officials to act decisively against people who violated the country’s laws.

JOHANNESBURG - The government has condemned last week’s violent attacks on police officers in the Johannesburg CBD, describing the incidents as an attack on the state and its independence.

Dozens of foreign nationals took to the streets pelting police officers with rocks in an effort to stop them from carrying out raids on counterfeit goods.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said government was calling on law enforcement officials to act decisively against people who violated the country’s laws.

“Cabinet condemns the attacks in the strongest possible terms and we have instructed our police and law enforcement authorities to pursue the suspects without any fear or favour.

“We are happy that our police have started doing so. We are happy that a number of the suspects are now behind bars.”

Mthembu was briefing journalists on the outcomes of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.