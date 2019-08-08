More than 250 players sign up for Mzansi Super League

The T20 tournament, now in its second year, will take place in November and December this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa confirmed on Wednesday that it had received a list of more than 250 international players, T20 specialists and Kolpak players who have signed an agreement to enter the draft for this season’s Mzansi Super League 2.0.

CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe said interest from overseas players had grown.

“This is confirmation that MSL is now an established global brand that is taking its place at the head table alongside the other Global T20 events. To this can be added our Standard Bank Proteas, past and present, who will add further attraction to our tournament”, he said.

Moroe said he is confident that the tournament will be a success.

“This will certainly be the biggest T20 event we have hosted since the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup that was staged here in 2007 and became the fore-runner of all the global T20 events that followed”, he said.

The six MSL teams have also announced the list of players on their retained list from last season:

Cape Town Blitz: Asif Ali, Janneman Malan, Anrich Nortje, Dale Steyn

Durban Heat: Kyle Abbott, Sarel Erwee, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Khaya Zondo

Jozi Stars: Dan Christian, Reeza Hendricks, Duanne Olivier, Sinethemba Qeshile, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Junior Dala, Heino Kuhn, Marco Marais, Chris Morris, Jon-Jon Smuts

Paarl Rocks: Henry Davids, Cameron Delport, Bjorn Fortuin, Aiden Markram, Mangaliso Mosehle, Tabraiz Shamsi

Tshwane Spartans: Theunis de Bruyn, Tony de Zorzi, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla