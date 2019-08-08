More communities could join CT’s total shutdown protests

The Gatvol Capetonian grouping said backyard dwellers should shutdown major routes leading to and from the CBD.

CAPE TOWN - Frustration over apartheid-style spatial planning and proper housing are the driving forces behind Thursday’s planned protest in the Mother City.

The Gatvol Capetonian grouping on Wednesday said backyard dwellers would shutdown major routes leading to and from the CBD on Thursday. Organisers said a total of 13 communities would take part in the so-called total shutdown from 5am to 11am.

The movement’s spokesperson Fadiel Adams said: “If you are patient and are willing to stand in traffic then you will get to work. It is what it is. We have nothing else.”

Adams said more communities had shown interest in taking part on Thursday.

“We have not instructed any community on how to shut down. We want it to be as peaceful as it can be. No looting will be tolerated from our side.”

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town said it had no direct interaction with the shutdown’s organisers.

The City's JP Smith said they could not predict the extent to which the shutdown would be supported or what the impact would be.

“The city will provide any support required to the South African Police Service required around road closures, the impact on traffic and other services. The city respects peaceful protests and calls on participants to respect the rights of others.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)