Mkhwebane ready to cooperate with Hawks investigation
Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya on Wednesday confirmed the unit was probing Mkhwebane for perjury and defeating the ends of justice.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that she was ready to defend herself in the face of a criminal complaint brought against her.
The complaint was brought by lobby group Accountability Now after the Constitutional Court found that she was dishonest in how she conducted the Absa-Bankorp investigation.
Mkhwebane said she had not received an official notification from the Hawks that she was being investigated, but she was willing to cooperate with the investigation.
“Upon receipt of formal notification, she will then have to put heads together with her legal team to find a way of defending that particular matter,” said the Public Protector’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe.
Segalwe said Mkhwebane was also surprised that Accountability Now’s director Paul Hoffman had laid a complaint of maladministration against her with the Public Protector’s office.
“It is strange, to put it mildly, especially coming from a silk [senior counsel]. Advocate Mkhwebane does not account to her deputy nor does she answer to her staff,” he said.
He said Hoffman should approach the National Assembly which Mkhwebane accounts too.
