Mkhwebane not opposing Ramaphosa’s urgent court interdict
The Public Protector’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said Busisiwe Mkhwebane was not opposing the interdict because the full judicial review was being heard on an expedited basis.
PRETORIA - The Public Protector’s office has confirmed that it will not be opposing the urgent interdict being brought by President Cyril Ramaphosa to stop the enforcement of the remedial action in the Bosasa party funding investigation.
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane released the report last month in which she found Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament when he claimed that a R500,000 donation to his 2017 ANC presidential campaign fund was in fact for his son. He later corrected the statement.
The Public Protector opposed two recent applications, one related to the so-called Sars rogue unit while the other had to do with the authorisation of former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement.
The Public Protector’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe rejected suggestions that Mkhwebane was not opposing the president’s application because she was backing down following recent adverse court findings against her.
Segalwe said Mkhwebane was not opposing because the full judicial review was being heard on an expedited basis.
Ramaphosa approached the High Court to challenge the Bosasa report in its entirety.
Meanwhile, the president faced significant backlash over the findings that several hundred million rand was raised during his bid to be elected as ANC president.
While he insisted there was nothing untoward in the process and he did not play an intimate role in the fundraising, recently leaked emails suggested otherwise.
