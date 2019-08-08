Mkhize: NHI will transform SA’s struggling health sector
The Health Minister was speaking in Pretoria where he officially released the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.
PRETORIA - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday said expenditure in health should be a crucial investment in the country.
Mkhize was speaking in Pretoria where he officially released the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.
#NHI [WACTH] The Health Department’s DDG Anban Pillay says the National Health Insurance will cost R256 billion. TK pic.twitter.com/TKGq3XLbRc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 8, 2019
Cabinet approved the bill last month, which paved the way for the process of universal health coverage to be put into legislation.
Details of the bill were made public, including its beneficiaries and how it would be funded.
Mkhize said the NHI aimed to transform the country’s struggling health sector and give citizens quality healthcare.
“This is a very important moment wherein we are making a conscious decision to end the inequality in access to healthcare services,” he said.
The Health Department said the NHI would be funded through a mandatory prepayment system that aimed to achieve universal access to health. It said a board would be established to oversee the system.
While questions were asked of how this massive insurance would be funded, the main source would be appropriations and general tax revenue.
Popular in Local
-
Meghan Cremer murder suspect to appear in court
-
Court finds Ramaphosa complied with PP's remedial action on Ivan Pillay report
-
Gordhan: ConCourt ruling on Brian Molefe pension ‘very important victory’
-
DA lays criminal complaint against Faith Muthambi
-
Ocean View residents: Protesters must find other ways to air grievances
-
Meghan Cremer murder case postponed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.