Mkhize: NHI will transform SA’s struggling health sector

PRETORIA - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday said expenditure in health should be a crucial investment in the country.

Mkhize was speaking in Pretoria where he officially released the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.

#NHI The Health Department's DDG Anban Pillay says the National Health Insurance will cost R256 billion.

Cabinet approved the bill last month, which paved the way for the process of universal health coverage to be put into legislation.

Details of the bill were made public, including its beneficiaries and how it would be funded.

Mkhize said the NHI aimed to transform the country’s struggling health sector and give citizens quality healthcare.

“This is a very important moment wherein we are making a conscious decision to end the inequality in access to healthcare services,” he said.

The Health Department said the NHI would be funded through a mandatory prepayment system that aimed to achieve universal access to health. It said a board would be established to oversee the system.

While questions were asked of how this massive insurance would be funded, the main source would be appropriations and general tax revenue.