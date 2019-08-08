Mkhize: Corruption will be biggest threat to implementation of NHI
The long-awaited bill, which is aimed at ensuring that all South Africans receive universal health coverage, was released by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday.
PRETORIA - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned that corruption will be the biggest threat to the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI).
The long-awaited bill, which is aimed at ensuring that all South Africans receive universal health coverage, was released by Mkhize on Thursday.
Mkhize said the bill promised to create a healthier population with benefits to foreign nationals, inmates and refugees.
With the rooting out of corruption now appearing to be the top focus in government - especially at parastatals - Mkhize said the state must be adequately equipped as it worked to implement the NHI.
"The fact that there is corruption, we need to ensure that we create systems that will prevent, detect and act early."
Mkhize said the country should take lessons from current inquiries dealing with corruption.
Treasury has estimated it will cost the country over R250 billion to fully implement the NHI, with plans to release a revised cost.
#NHI [WACTH] The Health Department’s DDG Anban Pillay says the National Health Insurance will cost R256 billion. TK pic.twitter.com/TKGq3XLbRc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 8, 2019
