Meghan Cremer murder case postponed

Three men who were arrested earlier this week after being found in possession of Meghan Cremer's car appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court this morning.

CAPE TOWN - The case against three suspects linked to the murder of Meghan Cremer (30) has been postponed to 15 August.

Cremer's body was discovered in the early hours of Thursday morning on a sand dune in Philippi close to where she was last seen.

Three men who were arrested earlier this week after being found in possession of her car appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court this morning.

Netwerk24 reported that Cremer had been found with a rope around her neck and her hands tied.

"The three male suspects have been charged with illegal possession of a presumably stolen vehicle. One of the suspects, a 27-year-old male, will also be charged for murder," said police's Frederick van Wyk.