Mark Barnes willing to serve as Eskom CEO or non-executive

Mark Barnes is currently serving notice at the Post Office after resigning last week following a disagreement with the board about the way forward at the state-owned entity.

FILE: Mark Barnes. Picture: @mark_barnes56/Twitter
FILE: Mark Barnes. Picture: @mark_barnes56/Twitter
15 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing South African Post Office CEO Mark Barnes said he would take the job of Eskom CEO if it was offered to him.

Barnes is currently serving notice at the Post Office after resigning last week following a disagreement with the board about the way forward at the state-owned entity.

Barnes spoke to Bruce Whitfield on the Money Show on Wednesday.

“I would try and volunteer my services, maybe in a different form, like a non-executive position.”

Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza is currently interim CEO of the parastatal after Phakamani Hadebe vacated the post last month.

