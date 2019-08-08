View all in Latest
Kolisi boost for the WP clash against Pumas

Siya Kolisi will feature for the first time for the Cape-based side since 2014 and will be earning his 30th cap.

FILE: Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. Picture: Siya Kolisi/instagram.com
FILE: Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. Picture: Siya Kolisi/instagram.com
23 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will start in the flank for the Western Province Currie Cup encounter against the Pumas at Newlands on Friday.

Kolisi will be featured for the first time for the Cape-based side since 2014 and will be earning his 30th cap.

JD Schickerling will move to lock and Ernst van Rhyns will occupy flank. Meanwhile, Wilco Louw is back in the starting line-up at prop.

"There is no doubt that we have to show our faithful supporters that we are really up for the game and play rugby that they can be proud of," said coach John Dobson.

Western Province – 15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Justin Phillips, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (c), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Corne Fourie.

Replacements: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Nama Xaba (Currie Cup Debutant), 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 23 Edwill van der Merwe.

