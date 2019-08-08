Kolisi boost for the WP clash against Pumas
Siya Kolisi will feature for the first time for the Cape-based side since 2014 and will be earning his 30th cap.
CAPE TOWN - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will start in the flank for the Western Province Currie Cup encounter against the Pumas at Newlands on Friday.
Kolisi will be featured for the first time for the Cape-based side since 2014 and will be earning his 30th cap.
JD Schickerling will move to lock and Ernst van Rhyns will occupy flank. Meanwhile, Wilco Louw is back in the starting line-up at prop.
"There is no doubt that we have to show our faithful supporters that we are really up for the game and play rugby that they can be proud of," said coach John Dobson.
Western Province – 15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Justin Phillips, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (c), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Corne Fourie.
Replacements: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Nama Xaba (Currie Cup Debutant), 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 23 Edwill van der Merwe.
Popular in Sport
-
Proteas skipper Du Plessis moved by CSA Awards recognition
-
Liverpool bank on stability over signings to end 30-year title wait
-
Title-seeking Springboks change front row for Pumas
-
Wallabies coach Cheika dismisses 'Mickey Mouse' jibe
-
Coutinho set for Barca stay after Miami win over Napoli
-
ANALYSIS: Dale Steyn: Custodian of the real Ball of the Century
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.