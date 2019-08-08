Joburg police raid CBD shops for counterfeit goods
Similar raids sparked chaos last week when street vendors turned on police but so far, there's been no resistance and the operation was expected to continue well into the afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are carrying out large scale operations in the Joburg CBD as they continue to seize counterfeit goods.
Similar raids sparked chaos last week when street vendors turned on police.
Video footage showed the traders charging at the outnumbered police with projectiles.
A large police contingent arrived in the CBD on Wednesday morning and got down to business.
They swooped from one business to the next, searching for fake goods.
But it appeared that word got out on the impending raid as most shops were closed.
So far, there's been no resistance and the operation was expected to continue well into the afternoon.
#JoburgRaids Search and seizure operation well under way. SAPS use tools to open closed shops. EN pic.twitter.com/w9Y2rm2YgH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 7, 2019
#JoburgRaids Gauteng top cop Elias Mawela arrives during the operation. EN pic.twitter.com/b2ReNjlIAq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 7, 2019
#JoburgRaids Police have a made shocking discovery. An automatic riffle without a serial number has also been found in one of the buildings. EN pic.twitter.com/v6dQ91fPDO— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 7, 2019
