Hawks: We will target all those implicated in state capture
Hawks head Seswantsho Lebeya said they would not wait for the outcome of the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture to conclude their work but would rather use affidavits in their possession.
JOHANNESBURG - Hawks head Seswantsho Lebeya said the unit would target all those implicated in testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry.
Lebeya addressed a conference of The International Association of Financial Crime Investigators on Wednesday.
He said some cases appearing at the commission were already on their radar and those that were halted, such as the Estina dairy farm project, would be concluded.
The NPA’s decision to withdraw the Estina dairy farm case was met with outrage, but Lebeya said the case was not over yet.
“There is evidence needed from India and United Arab Emirates. When all the things needed are done, it will be put back on the roll.”
He said most of the cases cited at the state capture commission of inquiry, such as the Bosasa saga, were already being investigated by the Hawks.
He said they would not wait for the outcome of the Zondo commission to conclude their work but would rather use affidavits in their possession.
