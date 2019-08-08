Hawks launch probe into fake doctors
Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya would not disclose where the operation would happen, but he said this was an urgent priority.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks said on Wednesday that the increasing number of fraudulent medical doctors was a cause for concern and that they had launched an investigation into their qualifications.
Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya announced this at a conference of the International Association of Financial Crime Investigators.
Lebeya said his unit was worried about the lives put in the hands of fake doctors.
“A lot of people have acquired fake medical certificates and they are treating people, but they fail them from our universities,” Lebeya said.
Lebeya would not disclose where the operation would happen, but he said this was an urgent priority.
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan: ConCourt ruling on Brian Molefe pension ‘very important victory’
-
Ramaphosa was within his rights to be involved in campaign fundraising – analyst
-
CT sees protest action, blocked roads as total shutdown gains momentum
-
SA’s immigration laws must be fully implemented, says Parly Home Affairs chair
-
Hawks investigating Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
-
Attempted hit sees security tightened for Zandile Gumede investigators
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.