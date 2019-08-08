Hawks launch probe into fake doctors

Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya would not disclose where the operation would happen, but he said this was an urgent priority.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks said on Wednesday that the increasing number of fraudulent medical doctors was a cause for concern and that they had launched an investigation into their qualifications.



Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya announced this at a conference of the International Association of Financial Crime Investigators.

Lebeya said his unit was worried about the lives put in the hands of fake doctors.

“A lot of people have acquired fake medical certificates and they are treating people, but they fail them from our universities,” Lebeya said.

Lebeya would not disclose where the operation would happen, but he said this was an urgent priority.