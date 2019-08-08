Gumede: Just like Zuma, I'm being victimised

eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede insisted that she's innocent of fraud, corruption and racketeering and the state had no case against her.

DURBAN - eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede said she's being victimised because she's a champion of radical socio-economic transformation.

Gumede addressed her supporters outside the Durban Magistrate's Court after her appearance on Thursday.

She's facing charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.

Gumede told supporters she's suffering the same fate as former President Jacob Zuma for championing the interests of black people.

She insisted that she's innocent and the state had no case against her.

Gumede said she was standing up for the truth and called on KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala to get involved in the waste collection matter that has placed her in hot water.

"We cannot continue in a situation where our people live in dirty places, while others get rich. We are the ones who want justice, but we are being arrested for standing up for the truth," she told supporters in isiZulu.