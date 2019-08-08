Govt to go high-tech to fight crime in national parks - Tourism Minister

This included the use of drones, a smartphone app and other communication technologies.

CAPE TOWN - Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said government would use technology to fight crime at the country's national parks.

Kubayi-Ngubani made the announcement on Thursday morning at a briefing on government's national tourism safety plan.

Kubayi-Ngubane said that preserving South Africa's reputation as a welcoming hospitable place was non-negotiable.

And government would not allow criminals to attack tourists.

The issue of safety for foreign visitors came into sharp focus this month after the mugging and murder of a Ukrainian tourist in Hout Bay.

SANParks have now deployed 65 additional ranger security officers to clamp down on crime, especially on Table Mountain.

Kubayi-Ngubane said government would also use technology more.

"The team is working on the safety have given me the assurance that they'll be able to start piloting by December."

The minister called on her provincial MECs to work together to find solutions not only for their own provinces, but the country as well.