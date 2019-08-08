View all in Latest
Gordhan rejects claims of meddling in Eskom operations

Opportune Investment CEO Chris Logan accused the minister of reaching beyond his scope of employment following a labour dispute between Eskom management and unions.

FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
16 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has rejected claims that he’s unduly meddling in operations at Eskom.

Opportune Investments CEO Chris Logan accused the minister of reaching beyond his scope of employment following a labour dispute between Eskom management and unions.

Gordhan said there was an ongoing narrative that he had acted outside his powers, but insisted all he did was to facilitate a meeting between management and labour.

“The intervention was not to interfere with anyone’s work. It was an attempt to bring management and labour together at one meeting. We then agreed that management and labour would get negotiations going. After that point, whatever they decided was theirs and the Eskom board’s business.”

