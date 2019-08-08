Gordhan: ConCourt ruling on Brian Molefe pension ‘very important victory’
The minister said this was another win against those who actively benefitted from the capture of public institutions.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has described the failure of Brian Molefe’s Constitutional Court appeal against a multi-million rand ruling as an important victory.
Gordhan said this was another win against those who actively benefited from the capture of public institutions.
“It is a very important victory and there will be many more like that because not only are we trying to get our institutions right, I think what the public wants us to do and work with us on is to track where did all the other monies go and how we go about retrieving all that money,” he said.
Molefe on Wednesday was ordered to pay back part of the R30 million pension he received when he left Eskom under a cloud of controversy linked to alleged state capture in 2017.
It was the High Court that first ruled against the former Eskom CEO last year, saying his early retirement package was invalid and set it aside.
