Gauteng top cop vows to remove counterfeit good from Joburg CBD

Gauteng police officers began their operation in the morning targeting shops suspected of selling illicit goods on Jeppe, Bree and Albertina Sisulu streets.

Members of the South African Police Services raid one of the shops in Johannesburg CDB on 6 August 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Members of the South African Police Services raid one of the shops in Johannesburg CDB on 6 August 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela has committed to removing counterfeit goods from the Johannesburg central business district.

Mawela was speaking during a massive raid in the city centre on Wednesday.

Gauteng police officers began their operation in the morning targeting shops suspected of selling illicit goods on Jeppe, Bree and Albertina Sisulu streets.

Several firearms with no serial numbers were also recovered during yesterday's operation.

The operation follows clashes between officers and shop owners during similar raids last week.

General Elias Mawela: "This is a multi-disciplinary integrated operation where we have mobilised all the law enforcement agencies in the province. We've been planning this for a long time."

Authorities said there would be more raids in other areas soon.

WATCH: Police seize machine guns, pistols in Joburg CBD raid

