Fraud threatening SA’s security, says Hawks boss

Advocate Seswantsho Lebeya said criminals used the same methods and were enabled by technology to cross borders and evade the law.

JOHANNESBURG - Hawks head Advocate Seswantsho Lebeya on Wednesday said fraud was threatening security in South Africa as it affected service delivery and led to protests and unrest.

He said the Hawks were inundated with work, saying that last year they dealt with cases amounting to R250 billion.

“The municipalities and SOEs are looted and collapsing and they are unable to do what is expected. Those are trying to support those who have to be shifting funds from elsewhere to try to close the gap that the looters have created.”

Lebeya spoke of the burden placed on the Hawks, saying that in the past investigators used to handle around 30 dockets but officers now dealt with around 300 dockets.

“Just imagine if somebody has looted R250 million and wants to pass R1 million to one who is earning R10,000,” he said.

He said the Hawks had about 2,000 investigators, which was half of the staff they needed to tackle investigations properly.