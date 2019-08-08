Farm safety interventions working, says WC govt

The Western Cape government said that their interventions to make farms safer were yielding results.

The province had seen a sharp increase in farm attacks and violence in rural communities.

The Department of Agriculture was now planning a way forward for each region in the province.

The department wanted greater vigilance from communities and greater visibility from police.

The department's Darryl Jacobs said that safety was becoming a major challenge for the province.

"The environment in which farmers and farmworkers have to operate is becoming increasingly unsafe. We have to stabilise and secure the safety of our farmers and farmworkers in the interest of food security, inter interest of employment, in the interest of economic growth."

The provincial government also wanted all regional municipalities to have their own safety plans.

Five million rand has been allocated to facilitate these safety plans.