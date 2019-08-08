Farm safety interventions working, says WC govt
The Western Cape government said that their interventions to make farms safer were yielding results.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government said that their interventions to make farms safer were yielding results.
The province had seen a sharp increase in farm attacks and violence in rural communities.
The Department of Agriculture was now planning a way forward for each region in the province.
The department wanted greater vigilance from communities and greater visibility from police.
The department's Darryl Jacobs said that safety was becoming a major challenge for the province.
"The environment in which farmers and farmworkers have to operate is becoming increasingly unsafe. We have to stabilise and secure the safety of our farmers and farmworkers in the interest of food security, inter interest of employment, in the interest of economic growth."
The provincial government also wanted all regional municipalities to have their own safety plans.
Five million rand has been allocated to facilitate these safety plans.
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan: ConCourt ruling on Brian Molefe pension ‘very important victory’
-
Ramaphosa was within his rights to be involved in campaign fundraising – analyst
-
CT sees protest action, blocked roads as total shutdown gains momentum
-
SA’s immigration laws must be fully implemented, says Parly Home Affairs chair
-
Hawks investigating Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
-
Attempted hit sees security tightened for Zandile Gumede investigators
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.