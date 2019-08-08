Drinking water contaminated in Hammanskraal, says Outa

SAHRC to convene summit on backyard dwellings in wake of CT shutdown protest
Local
The South African Human Rights Commission also found that the water was not fit for human consumption.
JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said the City of Johannesburg had put the health of residents at risk.
Outa said it had found drinking water in Hammanskraal to be contaminated with E. coli.
The South African Human Rights Commission also found that the water was not fit for human consumption.
Outa’s Julius Kleynhans explained: “The repercussions of E. coli in water can lead to vomiting, nausea and other systems. That is a disease that they can pick up. It’s from faecal forms, like wastewater.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.