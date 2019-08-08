Drinking water contaminated in Hammanskraal, says Outa

The South African Human Rights Commission also found that the water was not fit for human consumption.

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said the City of Johannesburg had put the health of residents at risk.

Outa said it had found drinking water in Hammanskraal to be contaminated with E. coli.

The South African Human Rights Commission also found that the water was not fit for human consumption.

Outa’s Julius Kleynhans explained: “The repercussions of E. coli in water can lead to vomiting, nausea and other systems. That is a disease that they can pick up. It’s from faecal forms, like wastewater.”