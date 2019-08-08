De Lille set to detail dept's plan to upgrade court buildings

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
Go

De Lille set to detail dept's plan to upgrade court buildings

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille is on Thurday expected to outline her department's plans to upgrade, repair and maintain the country’s court buildings.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Hon Patricia De Lille tabling her department budget vote in Parliament on 10 July 2019. Picture: @DepPublicWorks/Twitter
Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Hon Patricia De Lille tabling her department budget vote in Parliament on 10 July 2019. Picture: @DepPublicWorks/Twitter
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille is on Thursday expected to outline her department's plans to upgrade, repair and maintain the country’s court buildings.

The minister met with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng a week ago to discuss the state of the buildings and announced the project.

De Lille was expected to announce how more the than R260 million earmarked for repairing and maintaining the country's courts was going to be spent and when the work was scheduled to start.

Broken and dirty toilets, non-functioning air-conditioning and general disrepair were cited among the main concerns at the meeting a week ago.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said that the poor state of court buildings affected the judiciary’s ability to deliver justice.

He committed to ensuring his office worked closely with De Lille’s to identify priority areas which needed urgent attention.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA