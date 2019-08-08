De Lille set to detail dept's plan to upgrade court buildings
Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille is on Thurday expected to outline her department's plans to upgrade, repair and maintain the country’s court buildings.
The minister met with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng a week ago to discuss the state of the buildings and announced the project.
De Lille was expected to announce how more the than R260 million earmarked for repairing and maintaining the country's courts was going to be spent and when the work was scheduled to start.
Broken and dirty toilets, non-functioning air-conditioning and general disrepair were cited among the main concerns at the meeting a week ago.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said that the poor state of court buildings affected the judiciary’s ability to deliver justice.
He committed to ensuring his office worked closely with De Lille’s to identify priority areas which needed urgent attention.
