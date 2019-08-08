DA: We're content with state of municipalities we govern

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
Go

DA: We're content with state of municipalities we govern

The party held a briefing on the state of governance at municipalities on Wednesday.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi. Picture: @SollyMalatsi/Twitter
DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi. Picture: @SollyMalatsi/Twitter
19 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance said it was satisfied with the performance of the local municipalities it governed following a briefing on Wednesday.

The party held a briefing on the state of governance at municipalities.

This week marked three years since the 2016 local government elections when the party started governing over 30 municipalities across the country.

The DA said the municipalities it controlled had excelled in providing services, creating jobs, keeping communities safe and rooting out corruption.

Spokesperson Solly Malatsi said: “We’re very content with the work done by the municipalities we govern. This is why we focused on small municipalities outside the Western Cape that were governed in an ANC province.”

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA