DA: We're content with state of municipalities we govern
The party held a briefing on the state of governance at municipalities on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance said it was satisfied with the performance of the local municipalities it governed following a briefing on Wednesday.
This week marked three years since the 2016 local government elections when the party started governing over 30 municipalities across the country.
The DA said the municipalities it controlled had excelled in providing services, creating jobs, keeping communities safe and rooting out corruption.
Spokesperson Solly Malatsi said: “We’re very content with the work done by the municipalities we govern. This is why we focused on small municipalities outside the Western Cape that were governed in an ANC province.”
