DA lays criminal complaint against Faith Muthambi
This follows the release of the report into political interference at the SABC which revealed that the former Communications Minister meddled in the SABC’s editorial decisions.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance has laid a criminal complaint against former Communications Minister Faith Muthambi in Cape Town.
This follows the release of the report into political interference at the SABC which revealed that Muthambi meddled in the SABC’s editorial decisions.
The party said Muthambi violated the Broadcasting Act, which establishes the SABC’s independence.
The DA says Muthambi not only flouted the Broadcasting Act, she also misled Parliament and went against the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act.
DA communications spokesperson Phumzile van Damme says Muthambi misled Parliament during the SABC inquiry in 2016.
"You will recall the report by Parliament's legal services which found that she misled Parliament. So it's now the second report that states that she misled Parliament."
While Muthambi said she would be taking the SABC report on review, Van Damme said she would also be reporting her to Parliament’s ethics committee.
"So if she's going to take both of them on review, then she must. But we have laid a complaint and we've been informed that the matter will be investigated."
