CT police probing how boy (13) got hold of gun
Metro Police officers took the teenager into custody outside a school in Cravenby this week where he was allegedly planning to attack another learner at the high school.
CAPE TOWN - Ravensmead police are investigating how a 13-year-old boy came to be in possession of an unlicenced firearm.
Metro Police officers took the teenager into custody outside a school in Cravenby this week.
He was allegedly planning to attack another learner at the high school.
Provincial Department of Education's Bronagh Hammond: "A young boy jumped over the school fence armed with a gun. Allegedly he was looking for one of the school's learners. The child is not a learner at the school nor can we trace him to any school at this stage."
At the same time, the Community Safety Department was focusing on juvenile offenders, with MEC Albert Fritz saying he was alarmed by the number of minors who were currently detained in prisons across the province.
The MEC's spokesperson Cayla Murray: "The Department of Community Safety will continue to use every tool to improve the safety of young people in the Western Cape. The bedrock of a safe society is one where there is a compendium of services, opportunities for all young people, keeping them away from gangs, criminal syndicates and drug dealers."
