Court to rule on Ramaphosa bid to interdict PP's remedial action on Sars report

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa will find out on Thursday morning if his urgent application to interdict the Public Protector’s remedial action in a report related to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and former deputy South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Ivan Pillay.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane last month directed the president to take action against Minister Gordhan for his authorisation of Pillay’s early retirement.

Ramaphosa asked the court to either confirm that he had complied with the remedial action or suspend it until a full judicial review had heard the matter.

Thursday’s court ruling comes after several other judgments which had made adverse findings against the Public Protector.

Mkhwebane accused Ramaphosa of not respecting her office and siding with Gordhan, a claim strongly rejected by the president. The advocate said Ramaphosa’s position had the potential to create a constitutional crisis.

The remedial action contained no deadlines for its implementation, however, Mkhwebane set down timelines in correspondence with the president after the report was released.

Ramaphosa argued that those deadlines could not have any legal force, adding that a legal review would clarify other “questionable” aspects of the report.