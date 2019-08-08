Court: Ramaphosa had sensible approach to PP Sars report
Judge Lettie Molopa-Sethosa said the Public Protector’s remedial action was silent on when and how the president should take disciplinary action against Pravin Gordhan.
PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria has found President Cyril Ramaphosa’s approach to the Public Protector’s report related to a Sars pension pay-out was sensible and reasonable.
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane had instructed the president to take disciplinary steps against Minister Pravin Gordhan who has launched a judicial review of the report.
The court on Thursday ruled that the president had complied with the remedial action, which means he can await the outcome of a judicial review before taking any steps against Gordhan.
Judge Lettie Molopa-Sethosa said the Public Protector’s remedial action was silent on when and how Ramaphosa should take disciplinary action against Gordhan.
She said the president was left with his discretion on how to act.
“And he has duly exercised his discretion and he has taken a sensible approach to say that he will defer. He is not saying he will not take remedial action or he will not take disciplinary action Minister Gordhan.
The judge criticised Mkhwebane for opposing the application.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.