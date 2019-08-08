Court: Ramaphosa had sensible approach to PP Sars report

Judge Lettie Molopa-Sethosa said the Public Protector’s remedial action was silent on when and how the president should take disciplinary action against Pravin Gordhan.

PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria has found President Cyril Ramaphosa’s approach to the Public Protector’s report related to a Sars pension pay-out was sensible and reasonable.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane had instructed the president to take disciplinary steps against Minister Pravin Gordhan who has launched a judicial review of the report.

The court on Thursday ruled that the president had complied with the remedial action, which means he can await the outcome of a judicial review before taking any steps against Gordhan.

Judge Lettie Molopa-Sethosa said the Public Protector’s remedial action was silent on when and how Ramaphosa should take disciplinary action against Gordhan.

She said the president was left with his discretion on how to act.

“And he has duly exercised his discretion and he has taken a sensible approach to say that he will defer. He is not saying he will not take remedial action or he will not take disciplinary action Minister Gordhan.

The judge criticised Mkhwebane for opposing the application.