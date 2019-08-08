Court: PP’s opposition to president’s application is mind-boggling

The Pretoria High Court today ruled that President Ramaphosa had complied with the remedial action in the report related to Minister Pravin Gordhan’s authorisation of a Sars employee’s early retirement.

PRETORIA - The High Court has described the Public Protector’s opposition to an urgent application brought by President Cyril Ramaphosa as mind-boggling.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane instructed the president to take disciplinary steps against Gordhan

But he wanted to wait until Gordhan’s judicial review of the report wass concluded.

Judge Lettie Molopa-Sethosa referred to two recent interdict applications which the Public Protector did not oppose.

"The president and Minister Gordhan are correct in stating that is there is no consistency. It is mind-boggling basically why in this matter the Public Protector didn't even consent to at least have the remedial action stayed pending finalisation of the review application."

The judge found Ramaphosa did comply with the remedial action when he informed Mkhwebane that he had noted her findings.

The EFF meanwhile says it will appeal the ruling.

