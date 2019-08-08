Court: PP’s opposition to president’s application is mind-boggling
The Pretoria High Court today ruled that President Ramaphosa had complied with the remedial action in the report related to Minister Pravin Gordhan’s authorisation of a Sars employee’s early retirement.
PRETORIA - The High Court has described the Public Protector’s opposition to an urgent application brought by President Cyril Ramaphosa as mind-boggling.
The court today ruled that Ramaphosa had complied with the remedial action in the report related to Minister Pravin Gordhan’s authorisation of a Sars employee’s early retirement.
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane instructed the president to take disciplinary steps against Gordhan
But he wanted to wait until Gordhan’s judicial review of the report wass concluded.
Judge Lettie Molopa-Sethosa referred to two recent interdict applications which the Public Protector did not oppose.
"The president and Minister Gordhan are correct in stating that is there is no consistency. It is mind-boggling basically why in this matter the Public Protector didn't even consent to at least have the remedial action stayed pending finalisation of the review application."
The judge found Ramaphosa did comply with the remedial action when he informed Mkhwebane that he had noted her findings.
But his plan was to wait until the conclusion of Gordhan’s review of Mkhwebane’s report.
The EFF meanwhile says it will appeal the ruling.
WATCH: Public Protector loses court battle against Cyril Ramaphosa
Popular in Local
-
Nomgcobo Jiba in new bid to get her job back
-
Court: Ramaphosa had sensible approach to PP Sars report
-
SANDF helicopter dispatched to Ocean View protests
-
Gordhan: ConCourt ruling on Brian Molefe pension ‘very important victory’
-
Meghan Cremer murder case postponed
-
Gumede: Just like Zuma, I'm being victimised
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.