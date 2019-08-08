Makhura: Counterfeit goods in Jhb CBD are destroying the economy

Officers returned to the city centre on Wednesday to raid businesses selling counterfeit goods.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said counterfeit goods sold in the Johannesburg central business district were destroying the economy.

Officers returned to the city centre to raid businesses selling counterfeit goods. During raids, officers recovered several firearms.

We are cleaning up our CBD. We will not rest until we take our City back. We are sending a very strong message to all those who think they can occupy our buildings illegally #OkaeMolao pic.twitter.com/rePCjjPJ7z — David Makhura (@David_Makhura) August 7, 2019

Makhura accompanied the officers, along with Police Minister Bheki Cele, during the raids.

He said counterfeit goods destroyed the legitimacy of small businesses.

“These goods are brought into our economy and sold for close to nothing. This cannot be allowed.”

A similar operation last week led to clashes between officers and shop owners.