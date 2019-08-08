View all in Latest
Makhura: Counterfeit goods in Jhb CBD are destroying the economy

Officers returned to the city centre on Wednesday to raid businesses selling counterfeit goods.

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) raided shops in the Johannesburg CBD on 7 August 2019 and confiscated counterfeit goods as part of an operation. Picture: Sifiso Zulu/EWN.
Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) raided shops in the Johannesburg CBD on 7 August 2019 and confiscated counterfeit goods as part of an operation. Picture: Sifiso Zulu/EWN.
19 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said counterfeit goods sold in the Johannesburg central business district were destroying the economy.

Officers returned to the city centre to raid businesses selling counterfeit goods. During raids, officers recovered several firearms.

Makhura accompanied the officers, along with Police Minister Bheki Cele, during the raids.

He said counterfeit goods destroyed the legitimacy of small businesses.

“These goods are brought into our economy and sold for close to nothing. This cannot be allowed.”

A similar operation last week led to clashes between officers and shop owners.

