China decries US ban on Chinese firms as 'abuse of state power'
The interim rule, which will preclude any US federal agency from purchasing telecom or technology equipment from the firms, is part of a sweeping effort by Washington to restrict Huawei, which officials claim is linked to Chinese intelligence.
BEIJING - China on Thursday denounced rules unveiled by the US that ban technology giant Huawei and other Chinese firms from government contracts as "abuse of state power" in the latest move in the escalating China-US trade war.
The interim rule, which will preclude any US federal agency from purchasing telecom or technology equipment from the firms, is part of a sweeping effort by Washington to restrict Huawei, which officials claim is linked to Chinese intelligence.
"The abuse of state power by the United States to unscrupulously and deliberately throw mud at and suppress specific Chinese enterprises seriously undermines the image of the United States and its own interests," said Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.
"We firmly support the relevant Chinese companies in taking up legal weapons to safeguard their legitimate rights and interests," she said in an online statement.
The ban on Chinese tech firms comes amid a heated dispute between the two economic powers over international trade rules.
Last week, US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on another $300 billion in Chinese imports and formally branded Beijing as a currency manipulator on Monday, in response to a drop in value of the yuan.
Huawei also faces moves from Washington to blacklist the Chinese tech firm citing national security concerns, cutting it off from American-made components it needs for products - though it was issued a 90-day reprieve in May.
That ban could prevent Huawei from getting key hardware and software including smartphone chips and elements of the Google Android operating system.
The latest restrictions unveiled on Wednesday also bar contracts to Chinese firms ZTE, Hytera Communications Corporation, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Company and Dahua Technology Company.
The rules, which require a 60-day comment period, implement a ban included in the defence authorisation act Congress approved earlier this year.
Huawei said it would challenge the move in federal court.
Popular in World
-
Remains of British woman who fell from plane found in Madagascar
-
UN flags need to cut meat to curb land use impact on global warming
-
Venezuela's Maduro halts talks with opposition after US sanctions
-
At least 95 wounded in Taliban blast in Kabul
-
'Forbes' magazine’s 10 richest people in the world
-
Nigeria collapse: 33 S.Africans to return home
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.