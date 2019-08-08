Channing Tatum 'taking break' from social media

This news comes as the '21 Jump Street' star previously revealed he is currently in therapy.

LONDON - Channing Tatum has revealed he is "taking a break" from social media to help him feel creative again.

The 39-year-old actor - who is dating pop star Jessie J - took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal he is deleting all of his social platforms to be in the "real world for a while" because he hasn't felt inspired for the last two years.

He wrote in a post: "I'm gonna take a break and come off socials for a minute. I've been trying to get inspired and create again. And to be honest I don't really feel, or at least I haven't felt creative on social in the last couple years now.

"I'm gonna go and be just in the real world for a while and off my phone. I'll probably come back at some point. But if I do I want to have a direction or a clear point of view of why I'm on here and what I'm putting out there. Love ya! See ya after a while! Chan (sic)"

This news comes as the 21 Jump Street star previously revealed he is currently in therapy.

He shared: "I was just in therapy yesterday ... Yeah, I'm in therapy, whatever. Everybody, just be in therapy."

Tatum - who separated from actress Jenna Dewan in 2018 - subsequently went on a rant about Pattern, the popular astrology app, saying that it had sent him a notification that used the "exact words" he'd just used.

He said: "Are you listening through the phone, Pattern? AI, the algorithm that is The Pattern, are you listening through the phone and just regurgitating the stuff I'm afraid of?

"You know what, Pattern people? You should just call me. That's what should happen right now. You should just DM me. If you know so much, you know how to get in touch with me now, don't you? So just do that. I need answers right now."

The app quickly responded to Channing's comments.

Pattern said: "Hey @channingtatum! Thanks for letting us know you planned on crashing our servers today We'll be sliding into your dms shortly (sic)"

Tatum's girlfriend also responded to his unusual Instagram video, joking that she was behind the notifications the actor had received.

The brunette beauty - who has been dating Channing since October 2018 - quipped: "It's me.... I'm the pattern. I'm sliding in your dm's in 3.....2.....(sliding)....1. (sic)"