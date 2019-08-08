Case against Zandile Gumede, co-accused postponed to January

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
Go

Case against Zandile Gumede, co-accused postponed to January

The adjournment was made at the request of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which said it required more time to investigate the matter.

FILE: eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
FILE: eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
2 hours ago

DURBAN - The case against embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede was on Thursday postponed to next year January in the Durban Magistrates Court.

Gumede appeared in court with eThekwini senior councillor Mondli Mthembu and her nine co-accused. She faces charges of fraud, corruption, and racketeering relating to a 2016 waste collection tender worth over R200 million.

The adjournment was made at the request of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which said it required more time to investigate the matter.

Gumede and Mthembu’s lawyer, Jimmy Howse, told the court that his clients had been prejudiced. He argued that they were arrested prematurely and the charge sheet was not clear.

State Prosecutor Ashika Lucken said more arrests would be made in relation to money laundering and 286 subpoenas were issued.

Lucken promised that all investigations related to the waste collection tender matter would be finalised in the final four months of the year.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA