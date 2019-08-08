Case against Zandile Gumede, co-accused postponed to January

The adjournment was made at the request of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which said it required more time to investigate the matter.

DURBAN - The case against embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede was on Thursday postponed to next year January in the Durban Magistrates Court.

Gumede appeared in court with eThekwini senior councillor Mondli Mthembu and her nine co-accused. She faces charges of fraud, corruption, and racketeering relating to a 2016 waste collection tender worth over R200 million.

The adjournment was made at the request of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which said it required more time to investigate the matter.

#ZandileGumede says she’s being victimized because she’s championing Radical Socio-Economic transformation. pic.twitter.com/EnsLbpmFno — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 8, 2019

Gumede and Mthembu’s lawyer, Jimmy Howse, told the court that his clients had been prejudiced. He argued that they were arrested prematurely and the charge sheet was not clear.

State Prosecutor Ashika Lucken said more arrests would be made in relation to money laundering and 286 subpoenas were issued.

Lucken promised that all investigations related to the waste collection tender matter would be finalised in the final four months of the year.