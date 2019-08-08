Call for govt to step in as 2,000 steel workers face retrenchment
ArcelorMittal was in the process of retrenching about 2,000 workers, as the business struggled to keep up with a difficult trading environment.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity on Wednesday called on the Trade and Industry Department to participate in retrenchment talks at ArcelorMittal to get a clearer picture of the crisis in the industry.
The metal producer was in the process of retrenching about 2,000 workers, as the business struggled to keep up with a difficult trading environment.
Solidarity’s head of industry Marius Croucamp said government needed to intervene in the sector as it battled high electricity costs and rail freight tariffs.
“Most of the factors affecting ArcelorMittal are also affecting the steel industry in general. We need an urgent intervention on a broader basis to save this industry. There have been many job losses. What’s happening at Arcelor Mittal and the retrenchment of 2,000 people is just a symptom of a bigger problem.”
The country’s steel industry saw a constant decline since 2010, due to weak demand and cheap steel imports, affecting profitability.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Business
-
Ramaphosa expected to detail plans to split Eskom later this month
-
Sarb governor says will go to war to protect independence
-
MTN raises R2.1bn in divestment plan
-
Gordhan rejects claims of meddling in Eskom operations
-
Rand steadies after hitting 11-month low
-
Standard Bank posts 5% rise in first-half profit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.