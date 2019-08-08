Brian Molefe: I'm consulting lawyers on my next move
The highest court in the land found Brian Molefe’s request to appeal an order to payback the R10.3 million that he received from Eskom as part of an unlawful retirement settlement had no prospects of success.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom group CEO Brian Molefe told Eyewitness News he would consult his lawyers about his next move following the Constitutional Court’s dismissal of his application for leave to appeal.
The highest court in the land found Molefe’s request to appeal an order to pay back the R10.3 million that he received from Eskom as part of an unlawful retirement settlement had no prospects of success.
A defiant Molefe told EWN that he’s against the court’s decision insisting the Pretoria High Court, which made the original ruling, erred in its judgment.
The court found that Molefe’s retirement payout from Eskom was unlawful and set it aside.
It also ordered that he pay back the R10.3 million which he received as part of a R30 million early retirement settlement.
However, Molefe said this was incorrect as he never received this amount of money from Eskom.
“The amount owed to Eskom is not R10 million or R30 million. It was about R3 million. So that’s what my appeal was. The SCA refused to hear it and now the Constitutional Court. I will have to take legal advice about my dispute.”
An earlier ruling also found that Molefe should have never been a member of Eskom’s pension fund, as he was employed on a fixed-term contract.
