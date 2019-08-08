Body of missing Meghan Cremer found

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
Go

Body of missing Meghan Cremer found

Her body was discovered early on Thursday morning on a sand mine in Philippi close to where she was last seen.

Meghan Cremer. Picture: Paul Cremer/Facebook.
Meghan Cremer. Picture: Paul Cremer/Facebook.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have confirmed that the body of Meghan Cremer has been found.

Her body was discovered early on Thursday morning on a sand mine in Philippi close to where she was last seen.

She disappeared last Saturday when leaving a farm in the area.

Three men are in police custody after they were found in possession of her car.

The police's Frederick van Wyk: "The three suspects have been charged with the possession of a presumable stolen vehicle and are due to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court. Our investigations and search operations led us to a sand mine on a Philippi farm this morning at around 1am where the body of the missing woman was found. One of the suspects, a 27-year-old male, will also be charged with murder."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA