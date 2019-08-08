Body of missing Meghan Cremer found
Her body was discovered early on Thursday morning on a sand mine in Philippi close to where she was last seen.
CAPE TOWN - Police have confirmed that the body of Meghan Cremer has been found.
She disappeared last Saturday when leaving a farm in the area.
Three men are in police custody after they were found in possession of her car.
The police's Frederick van Wyk: "The three suspects have been charged with the possession of a presumable stolen vehicle and are due to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court. Our investigations and search operations led us to a sand mine on a Philippi farm this morning at around 1am where the body of the missing woman was found. One of the suspects, a 27-year-old male, will also be charged with murder."
