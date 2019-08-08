BEHIND THE POLITICS: Creecy on student activism, juggling career and family life
Environmental Affairs Minister Barbara Creecy said that women needed more support, particularly those juggling so-called double shifts of building careers while also taking care of their families.
As part of Women’s Month, Eyewitness News spoke to Creecy on a number of issues including events that shaped the course of her life.
LISTEN: Behind the politics: Barbara Creecy
The concept of a "double shift" is not new to Creecy, having experienced it from an early age.
She was raised by a single mother after her father died when she was eight-years-old.
Creecy explained how this impacted her.
"Most of my friends' mothers did not work, my mother was one fo the few that worked... we used to spend school holidays at work, that was where we neede to be."
Later in her life, she walked through the same path, balancing a career and motherhood.
"The fact that you have a career doesn't mean that you don't have to do all the things that women who don't work have to do, you have to do both."
Creecy said this was the reality for many women, who needed all the support they could get.
