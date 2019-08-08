Attempted hit sees security tightened for Zandile Gumede investigators
This after the lead investigator in her case survived an assassination attempt last Friday.
DURBAN - The Hawks said on Wednesday they were strengthening the security of those investigating embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and her six co-accused.
This after the lead investigator in her case survived an assassination attempt. The incident took place outside his home in Germiston last Friday.
The lead investigator was ambushed by a gunman who fired three shots at him.
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said the motive for the attack was still being investigated. However, he confirmed that security for those who were witnesses in the Gumede case was being attended to.
Gumede was due to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court on Thursday morning. She and six others face charges of fraud, corruption, and racketeering linked to a 2016 waste collection tender that paid out R208 million.
Gumede's supporters are expected to come out in their numbers this morning.
The Right2Know Campaign has issued a call to law enforcement agencies to ensure they don't prevent journalists from doing their work.
Right2Know's Asha Moodley: "All journalists have a right to cover news events without any fear of intimidation or harassment as part of their right to freedom of expression, the right to report on any event."
Gumede's supporters held a night vigil and prayer service outside the court on Wednesday.
They believe she's innocent and was being victimised by the African National Congress (ANC) but her detractors said she's been incompetent as mayor and that key projects in eThekwini have failed to take off under her leadership.
