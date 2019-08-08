Security guard killed in armed robbery at Park Meadows Shopping Centre

Eight men stormed into an electrical appliance store, demanding cash and cellphones, according to police.

JOHANNESBURG - A security guard was shot and killed at the Park Meadows Shopping Centre near Bedfordview on Wednesday.

The security guard who responded to the robbery was killed during a shoot-out with the criminals.

The police's Mavela Masondo said the men fled the scene.

“They held staff and customers at gunpoint before demanding cash and cellphones. An undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones were taken from the store. A security guard who responded to the robbery was fatally shot.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)