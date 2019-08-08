Africa Diaspora Forum calls on police to follow law during raids

Police broke into several businesses in the Joburg CBD on Wednesday suspected of selling fake goods and even searched shop owners.

JOHANNESBURG - The Africa Diaspora Forum (ADF) on Wednesday appealed to the police to act within the confines of the law when conducting raids following an operation in the Joburg CBD to seize fake foods.

The officers recovered several guns and took more than 6000 undocumented migrants for questioning.

Police forcibly entered several businesses suspected of selling fake goods and even searched shop owners.

The ADF’s Amir Shaik said while officers should do their jobs, some issues had to be addressed.

“There’s interference, extortion of money, and harassment that our members face on a daily basis from the same law enforcement that was supposed to protect them and ensure the by-laws are adhered to,” he said.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, and provincial police commissioner Elias Mawela were also in the city centre and applauded officers for their work.

Similar raids were expected in other areas.

Police said if the more than 600 undocumented foreign nationals taken in for questioning during the raids could not prove that they were in the country legally, they would be arrested.