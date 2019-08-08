Actor Danny Trejo of 'Machete' fame pulls young boy from overturned car

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
Go

Actor Danny Trejo of 'Machete' fame pulls young boy from overturned car

The boy, strapped into his car seat in the back of the car, and his grandmother, who had been driving, were both trapped in the overturned, partially crushed vehicle.

Picture: Actor Danny Trejo. Picture: AFP
Picture: Actor Danny Trejo. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

LOS ANGELES - Hollywood actor Danny Trejo, known for his tough-guy roles in such films as Machete, helped rescue a young boy who was trapped in a car that overturned in a Los Angeles traffic collision on Wednesday.

Trejo, 75, told television station KABC-TV he was on his way to an auto mechanic in LA’s Sylmar neighbourhood when he saw a motorist run a red light and crash into another car, which flipped over onto its roof in the intersection.

The boy, strapped into his car seat in the back of the car, and his grandmother, who had been driving, were both trapped in the overturned, partially crushed vehicle.

Trejo and another bystander - a woman who identified herself as Monica Jackson - teamed up to free the child before emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they said. Jackson crawled in on one side of the wreck to unbuckle the boy from his car seat, and Trejo pulled the child out from the other side.

The actor said he had to calm the boy down before he was able to free the child.

“He was panicked, and I said, ‘OK, we have to use our superpowers,’ and so he screamed, ‘Superpowers!’ and we started yelling, ‘Superpowers,’” Trejo recounted. “We got kind of, like, a bond, I guess.”

Trejo stayed with the boy after he was freed until his grandmother was pulled to safety by rescue workers.

KABC-TV reported that nobody was seriously injured, although three people, including the grandmother and young boy, were taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

A city fire department spokeswoman confirmed that two cars collided at the intersection in question, that one overturned, and that three people were transported from the scene, but was unable to furnish further details.

Trejo overcame a troubled youth in which he served time in prison before breaking into film and television, going on to become a prolific actor who usually played bad guys and heavies, roles for which his heavily lined, scarred facial features made him all the more convincing.

In addition to credits in such films as Heat, Con Air and Desperado, he is perhaps most recognised as the character Machete in the Spy Kids movies and later in his own Machete action film and its sequel Machete Kills.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA