7 cops arrested for corruption during Joburg CBD raid

JOHANNESBURG - Seven police officers have been arrested for corruption and defeating the ends of justice during Wednesday’s raid in the Joburg CBD.

Officers returned to the city centre for a clamp-down on counterfeit goods.

They seized goods and took in more than 500 suspected immigrants for verification.

The operation followed last week’s violent clashes between shop owners and the police.

“It is worth noting was the arrest of seven police officers by their own colleagues for corruption and defeating the ends of justice. In the first incident, a warrant officer and four constables were arrested at Johannesburg Central Police Station after they were caught attempting to resell confiscated goods back to the illegal traders,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters.

“In the second incident, two members from the Tactical Response Team were arrested after police investigated a possible leak of information about the planned operation in the Johannesburg CBD. The two were linked through investigation and on an eyewitness account. Police believe the loot found in the 46 vehicles in the basement parking at Lister Building could be the cargo that was removed the night before after the illegal traders had received a tip-off.”

