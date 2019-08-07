US singer Pink's tour crew crash-landed at Danish airport
The American singer, who is due to give a concert in the Danish town of Horsens on Wednesday night, was not on the plane.
COPENHAGEN - A private aircraft carrying members of US singer Pink’s tour crew crash-landed at a Danish airport early on Tuesday and burst into flames but all occupants escaped unharmed, concert promoter Live Nation Norway said.
“I have been told that it was part of Pink’s team which was onboard the plane and that everybody is unharmed,” Rune Lem of Live Nation Norway told Reuters.
The American singer, who is due to give a concert in the Danish town of Horsens on Wednesday night, was not on the plane.
The aircraft had been travelling from the Norwegian capital Oslo, where she performed on Monday night.
Pink is known for pop songs like What About Us, Just Give Me A Reason and Just Like A Pill.
Danish police said a plane arriving from Oslo had an accident during landing at Aarhus airport but that all 10 people onboard managed to leave the plane uninjured. Passengers included four Americans, two Australians and a British citizen.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 6 August 2019
-
Naomi Campbell: French hotel wouldn't let me in because of my skin colour
-
‘There was no fire': SAA investigates claims by US singer Deborah Cox
-
Siyazifela! Lira becomes 1st African to get own 60th anniversary Barbie doll
-
Del Toro gets Hollywood star, urges immigrants to reject fear
-
Sam Smith opens up about 'intense anxiety'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.